Ethiopian Airlines' former chief engineer says in a whistleblower complaint filed with regulators that the carrier went into maintenance records on a Boeing 737 Max jet after it crashed this year — a breach he contends was part of a pattern of corruption that included routinely signing off on shoddy repairs.

Yonas Yeshanew, who is seeking asylum in the U.S., says that while it is unclear what, if anything, was altered, the decision to go into records that should have been sealed reflects an airline with plenty to hide.

Yeshanew is the latest insider urging investigators to take a closer look at human factors in the Max saga and not just focus on Boeing's anti-stall system, which has been widely blamed for two crashes.

Ethiopian Airlines has emphatically denied Yeshanew's allegations, calling him a disgruntled worker out for revenge.

Earlier this month, a senior Boeing engineer filed an internal ethics complaint accusing the aerospace giant of putting profits ahead of safety.

In the complaint, which was given to the Department of Justice as part of a criminal investigation into the design of the 737 MAX, Curtis Ewbank claims Boeing rejected a safety system to minimize costs.

Ewbank, who worked on cockpit systems that pilots use to monitor and control the airplane, said managers were urged to study a backup system for calculating the plane’s airspeed. That software could detect when angle-of-attack sensors, which are suspected to have failed in two fatal crashes, were malfunctioning.

However, a Boeing executive decided not to look into it due to cost and possible additional training requirements for pilots, according to The New York Times.

Boeing 737 Max jets remain grounded following the two deadly crashes. The company is trying to get the 737s in the air soon.

