WASHINGTON - The Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals are tied after the first period of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
First Period Stats
Shots on Goal - Bolts 6, Caps 8
Penalties in Minutes - Bolts 5, Caps 5
Blocked shots - Bolts 6, Caps 7
Takeaways - Bolts 2, Caps 8
Giveaways - Bolts 1, Caps 6
Hits - Bolts 9, Caps 16
