WASHINGTON - The Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals are tied after the first period of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

First Period Stats

Shots on Goal - Bolts 6, Caps 8

Penalties in Minutes - Bolts 5, Caps 5

Blocked shots - Bolts 6, Caps 7

Takeaways - Bolts 2, Caps 8

Giveaways - Bolts 1, Caps 6

Hits - Bolts 9, Caps 16

