WASHINGTON - The Washington Capitals take a 2-0 lead late into the third period of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Third Period
Devante Smith-Pelly scores with 10:02 left in the third to give the Caps a 2-0 lead.
Second Period
Caps get a power play with 6:07 after Braydon Coburn receives a hooking call against Devante Smith-Pelly. Moments later, T.J. Oshie scores a power play goal with 4:44 left.
Second Period Game
Shots on Goal - Bolts 14, Caps 24
Penalties in Minutes - Bolts 7, Caps 7
Blocked Shots - Bolts 9, Caps 15
Takeaways - Bolts 4, Caps 11
Giveaways - Bolts 3, Caps 7
Hits - Bolts 13, Caps 29
First Period Stats
Shots on Goal - Bolts 6, Caps 8
Penalties in Minutes - Bolts 5, Caps 5
Blocked shots - Bolts 6, Caps 7
Takeaways - Bolts 2, Caps 8
Giveaways - Bolts 1, Caps 6
Hits - Bolts 9, Caps 16
