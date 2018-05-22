Editor's Note: We want to see pictures and videos of you in your Lightning gear! Post your pictures using #SendTo10 on social media! You could see your pictures featured on 10News.

WASHINGTON - The Washington Capitals force a Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals after beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-0. Game 7 is on Wednesday in Tampa.

Third Period

T.J. Oshie scores second goal of the game with :40 seconds left in the game.

Devante Smith-Pelly scores with 10:02 left in the third to give the Caps a 2-0 lead.

Second Period

Caps get a power play with 6:07 after Braydon Coburn receives a hooking call against Devante Smith-Pelly. Moments later, T.J. Oshie scores a power play goal with 4:44 left.

Second Period Game

Shots on Goal - Bolts 14, Caps 24

Penalties in Minutes - Bolts 7, Caps 7

Blocked Shots - Bolts 9, Caps 15

Takeaways - Bolts 4, Caps 11

Giveaways - Bolts 3, Caps 7

Hits - Bolts 13, Caps 29

First Period Stats

Shots on Goal - Bolts 6, Caps 8

Penalties in Minutes - Bolts 5, Caps 5

Blocked shots - Bolts 6, Caps 7

Takeaways - Bolts 2, Caps 8

Giveaways - Bolts 1, Caps 6

Hits - Bolts 9, Caps 16

