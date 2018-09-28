ORLANDO, Fla. -- A horribly tragic story is developing in central Florida. A young boy is dead after being found in a locked car, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

CBS affiliate WKMG reports the boy was found by a bystander at around 2:25 p.m. in the vehicle, which wasn’t running in the parking lot of Elite Preparatory Academy on West Oak Ridge Road. The bystander took the child to a fire station that was right across the street.

From there, the child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, where he was pronounced dead.

At this point, it's not clear how the bystander got the child out. We also don't have information about the child's parents or caretaker.

This is a developing story. Continue checking back for details.

