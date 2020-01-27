GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a small child, and reuniting him with his family.

At around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the Walmart at 400 Shallowford Rd. in Gainesville.

There, they learned that a boy, who may be around 3 years old, had been found alone in the store.

Gainesville Police Department

Police believe the child may be named Brandon, and that his father’s name may be Alejandro.

The child may have been dropped off at the store by a Hispanic male driving a while Ford cargo van. They provided a picture of that man to the media.

If you can help police identify the child and reunite him with his family, please contact Hall County Sheriff’s Dispatch at 770-534-5251.

Gainesville Police

MORE HEADLINES:

Missing teen's body recovered from chimney in vacant house

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old