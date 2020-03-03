BRADENTON, Fla. — A toddler was found wandering the streets of Bradenton Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police are looking for the boy's parents.

The toddler is between 2 and 3-years-old and was found in the 2100 block of 11th Street West.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call police at 941-932-9300 or call 911

