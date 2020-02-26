BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident began as a traffic stop when a deputy noticed a heavily damaged red Chevy car.

Investigators said the deputy tried to pull over the car but the driver refused to stop and took off, driving in the wrong direction of traffic on Cortez Road.

The driver attempted to turn into the Walmart parking lot at the intersection of 51st Street West. When a deputy started to approach the Chevy, investigators said the driver reversed his car toward the deputy.

The sheriff's office said that's when shots were fired and the driver was killed.

No deputies were injured.

Cortez Road is closed in both directions from 51st Street West to 59th Street West.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

