The Savannah Air National Guard Base confirmed with TEGNA stations that a U.S. C-130 "Hercules" cargo plane from Puerto Rico Air National Guard crashed at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport with 5 people on board.

Next of kin has yet to be notified, so names of the deceased have not been released.

A board of officers will investigate the accident.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Department of Defense confirmed to First Coast News that the aircraft was a Puerto Rico Air National Guard plane.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 21 at Crossgate Road. Roads will be shut down in the area and officials are asking people to avoid the area.

The plane has been identified by the Professional Firefighters Association in Savannah as a Military C-130.First Coast News is continuing to gather details regarding the crash.

Military c130 down at 21 and Gulfstream Rd. Avoid the area. 21 shut down until further notice. pic.twitter.com/6hUqwmkNUu — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) May 2, 2018

