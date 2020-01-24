HOUSTON — An explosion rattled windows and shook walls across portions of Houston early Friday.

Viewers from the Cypress area all the way to La Porte, on the other side of Houston, reported hearing and feeling the blast at about 4:24 a.m.

4500 Gessner is the location of the building explosion, report Houston police.

KHOU 11's Janel Forte reports the building impacted is an industrial facility. At least one person shared video from a doorbell camera that shows the blast.

Officers there say there could be a secondary explosion and the air quality may pose a threat, and instructed our KHOU 11 crew away from the scene.

Right now there is no confirmation as to the source of the blast or what caused the explosion.

KHOU 11's tower camera shows what appears to be smoke off 290 in northwest Houston. No shelter-in-place has been issued.

Check back for updates to this developing story and watch KHOU 11/#HTownRush.