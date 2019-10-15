SARASOTA, Fla. — One in eight women in the U.S. will receive a breast cancer diagnosis in her lifetime.

In July of this year, Danielle Harrell became that one.

“I asked him, does it look like cancer to you? And he said, ‘I would be concerned.’ So that’s when I was kind of, okay this is real. Now I have to do something about it.”

At 37 years old, with no family history of breast cancer, Harrell was shocked. But, as a nurse and a self-proclaimed worrywart, she reasoned through what she needed to do.

“So I wanted to do the double mastectomy and reconstruction if it were possible during the same surgery. Because I think mentally if I woke up with nothing, I would have a little bit of, more depression than you do when you find out you have cancer. So it was more of a mental thing for me. I didn’t want to wake up with nothing,” Harrell explained.

Same-day reconstruction can come with a risk.

“If the tension from the implant puts too much pressure on the skin, then sometimes that leads to increased complications, which is why direct to implant reconstruction hasn’t been standard of care in the past,” explained Dr. Anna Widmyer, a plastic surgeon at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.

Dr. Widmyer completed Danielle’s breast reconstruction on the same day as her mastectomy with the help of SPY technology.

“In the past we just used our clinical judgment. We looked at the color of the skin flap and the way that the nipple looked, and just made sure there wasn’t too much tension on the closure. But complication rates are pretty high. They are in the 30 percent," said Dr. Widmyer.

Dr. Widmyer says the machine gives objective, real-time data in the operating room.

"And if the numbers aren’t good, then it also gives me something I can show the families to explain to them why their family member, or themselves, turned out to not be a candidate for immediate reconstruction," Dr. Widmyer explained.

Dye is inserted into a patient that is then picked up by the SPY machine. The scan helps doctors determine strength and thickness of the skin, blood flow, tissue health, among other factors. This means the final decision around same-day reconstruction cannot be made until the patient is under.

“And that was another agonizing thing to me. I was going to sleep, and I didn’t know what I was going to wake up to,” explained Harrell.

But Harrell was fortunate to wake up cancer-free and with new breasts.

“It makes you feel a little insecure because they are not what you’re used to. But in hindsight I am alive. So I don’t care what they look like. As long as I can be here for my son and my husband."

Because this is newer technology, we spoke to surgical oncologist Dr. Peter Blumencranz at Baycare about the device. While he said that Baycare is currently testing out SPY technology, and a similar machine from Medtronic, they have not made a final decision on buying the machines. Partially because the technology is very expensive, and also because Dr. Blumencranz says the complication rate at Baycare is low.

His overall take: SPY technology has value in breast cancer reconstruction, but it is not critical in every case.

