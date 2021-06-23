Britney Spears conservatorship: Inside the pop star's fight for freedom

The pop star spoke in open court for the first time about the conservatorship that has controlled her life for the past 13 years and asked a judge to free her.

LOS ANGELES — Editor's Note: The video above is from February.

#FreeBritney: The fan-created hashtag has gone viral in the midst of singer Britney Spears' ongoing conservatorship case.

Spears spoke Wednesday in court, as part of the saga that has been unfolding for 13 years.

During the hearing, Spears asked a judge to end the court conservatorship.

The dramatic request at a Los Angeles hearing came with her first words in open court in the conservatorship in its 13-year existence.

Spears called the conservatorship “abusive,” and condemned her father and the others who have controlled it.

“I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated,” Spears said in a long, emotional and sometimes profane speech, in which she condemned the legal arrangement and her father, who has controlled it for most of its existence.

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” she said. “I deserve to have a life.”

In 2008, Spears' father, James "Jamie" Spears, was given co-conservatorship over her. In other words, the court designated him to manage her personal affairs, including finances.

As CBS News explains, the court's initial decision was made amid a public downfall that reportedly included struggles with mental health and a hospitalization.

The conservatorship was made permanent by a Los Angeles court, which gave her father power over her finances and medical decisions.

As NPR explains, her father had full power to make decisions for the pop star. The arrangement affected everything from what her money was spent on, to business deals and medical choices. It also affected the relationships she had – including the ones with her two teenaged sons who are not in her custody.

According to Medium.com, the court regularly extended the conservatorship year-after-year after multiple legal check-ins from 2008 through 2019.

Jamie Spears temporarily stepped down from his conservator position in 2019 after health problems and an alleged altercation with one of Britney's sons, People reported. He was, for a time, replaced by professionally-licensed conservator Jodi Montgomery.

In August 2020, CBS reports Britney's lawyer told a judge she was opposed to her dad being her sole conservator and tried to get the court to limit his power over her.

In November, Britney got a partial victory when outside financial organization, Bessemer Trust, was brought on as co-conservator. Britney wants the trust to have sole power over her estate, without her dad, CBS added.

As Medium reports, a documentary on Spears' rise and conservatorship was released in February, fueling "Free Britney" calls.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.