The Highlands County Sheriff's Office is alerting residents an absconded sex offender from Broward County may be in the area.

Deputies say Michael Alan Scott, 52, was seen in Sebring Hills on Friday afternoon. He has an address in Avon Park but does not have permission to be there.

Scott is on probation in Broward County and is not allowed to leave the county. He was convicted in 2008 for unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call (863) 402-7200.

