Browns QB Baker Mayfield says he will 'absolutely' kneel during national anthem

Mayfield made the comment on Instagram on Saturday.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield plans to kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season to support protests of social injustice, police brutality and racism.

In answering a post from a fan on his Instagram account Saturday that pleaded with him not to kneel, Mayfield responded: “Pull your head out. I absolutely am.″

Mayfield has been outspoken recently about the need for more understanding and justice in the nation following the killing of George Floyd, a black man, while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Following the initial wave of his comments hitting social media, Mayfield offered a lengthier message on his Instagram story, saying he has "the utmost respect for our military, cops, and people that serve OUR country" and that those criticizing him don't "understand the reasoning behind kneeling in the first place."

"It's about equality and everybody being treated the same because we are all human," the 25-year-old wrote. "If I lose fans, that's okay. I've always spoken my mind. And that's from the heart."

Earlier this year, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell apologized on behalf of the league for not doing enough to address issues of racism and police brutality.

The reaction to kneeling during the anthem, which was started by former San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick, has been mixed with some accusing those who kneel of disrespecting the flag and the military.

Even some who previously condemned kneeling, such as legendary Saints QB Drew Brees, have changed their tune and declared the protest "was never about the flag."

This is not the first time the kneeling issue has made its way to the Browns locker room: Back in 2017, several players knelt during the playing of the anthem before a preseason game, prompting backlash among fans and local law enforcement and even a talking to from the immortal Jim Brown. The team began standing again, but 21 knelt once more during the regular season after President Trump ripped the practice at a rally and referred to them as "sons of b---hes."