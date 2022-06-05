Buccaneers host day of service at Highland Pines Park

The Bucs partnered with Jabil to renovate the Highland Pines Park recreation center.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and technology company Jabil partnered for their fifth annual Day of Service. During the three-day event, staff members from both organizations volunteered to renovate the Highland Pines Park recreation center.

The renovation included a new computer lab, updated furniture, smart TVs and Bucs-themed wall murals.

On Thursday, players Chris Cooper, Brandon Walton, John Molchon and Willington Previlon led East Tampa youth into the redesigned recreation center. Ear-to-ear smiles crept onto the faces of the kids as they toured the renovated recreation center.

"It is the best thing ever to see them. Especially now, because a lot of times, the kids are kind of cool," Jabil VP LaShawne Meriwether said.

After the tour, the kids went outside and took part in a flag football clinic with the Bucs players. This included catching drills and a quick flag football game.

"We just want the best for these kids and we just want them to grow as much as possible because they all have a bright future," Bucs guard John Molchon said.