AVON LAKE, Ohio — Editor's note: you can hear the 911 call from the incident in the video player above.
A Budweiser truck crashed into a residence in Avon Lake last Friday morning in a crash that resulted in the driver of the truck being hospitalized.
RELATED: More local news from WKYC
The lone resident inside the house at the time was unharmed.
According to Avon Lake Police, the Budweiser truck was northbound on Lear Road and swerved to avoid crashing into a car eastbound on Electric Boulevard that had failed to stop at the intersection and proceeded to smash into the side of the house. The driver of the car was cited for failure to yield right of way
Per police, the driver of the beer truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The house was left uninhabitable as a result of the significant damage.
You can see photos from the incident in the slideshow below:
Budweiser beer truck crashes into Avon Lake house
RELATED: Reopening America with Al Roker: The future of Cleveland's incredible theater scene from Playhouse Square to Karamu House
RELATED: What is reentry anxiety and how to cope with it after the pandemic with Cleveland Clinic psychologist Dr. Scott Bea