57 Buffalo Police Emergency Response Team members resign from special position

A special squad on the Buffalo Police department – the Emergency Response Team – has resigned from their posts

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A special squad on the Buffalo Police department – the Emergency Response Team – has resigned from their posts, according the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association.

The announcement comes one day after two members were suspended without pay when a video surfaced, showing them pushing over a 75-year-old protestor, causing injury. 

“Fifty-seven resigned in disgust because of the treatment of two of their members, who were simply executing orders,” said John Evans, PBA president. 

The special response unit was formed in 2016 and is deployed to manage mass protests or riots.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was unaware of the most recent development of ERT members resigning their posts. He says the New York State Police are bringing in more Troopers to assist Buffalo. 

