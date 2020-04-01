NEW ORLEANS —

A building in the French Quarter partially collapsed Saturday morning, New Orleans city officials said.

NOLA Ready tweeted about the collapse around 10:45 a.m., saying the 600 block of Toulouse Street was closed to traffic until further notice.

The collapse was reported near Jackson Square.

Firefighters and police have responded to the incident, but it is unclear how severe the collapse is.

The French Quarter is still being affected by another partial collapse last year. The Hard Rock Hotel, under construction near the corner of Rampart and Canal streets, partially collapsed in October, killing three construction workers in the building.

The bodies of two of those workers have not been recovered yet.

Stay with Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.

More Stories:

RELATED: Louisiana man allegedly put gun to son's head for drinking last Dr. Pepper

RELATED: Hard Rock Hotel not coming down until December 2020, city says

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.