TURLOCK, Calif. — Michael Valdez, a Turlock Junior High School student with special needs, was attacked earlier in the month on his way home from school. Weeks after a video of the bullying went viral, Valdez returned to school — this time with dozens of bikers in tow.

Michael's mother, Monica, said her son rode in a Hot Wheels-esque classic car with the motorcycle escort. Hundreds of classmates also welcomed Michael to campus when he arrived, Monica said.

Monica spoke to ABC10 after the video went viral showing a teen hitting Michael repeatedly before allegedly stealing his shoes and his bike. Only part of the attack was caught on cell phone video.

A child could be heard in the video telling Michael, "You ratted about my f***in pipe, huh?" The kid can be seen in the video punching Michael several times in the face while Michael repeatedly saying "no."

Turlock Unified School District told ABC10 on Feb.10 that school officials are investigating the attack.

"We are committed to providing safe and secure campuses for all students in accordance with our No Bully Initiative," district spokeswoman Marie Russell said in a statement after the video went viral.

READ MORE ON ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Avalanche rescue dogs keep skiers safe at Tahoe-area California resort | ABC10 Originals