EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A sinkhole opened up in downtown Pittsburgh Monday morning, swallowing the back half of a Port Authority bus.

The bus was stopped at a red light when the hole opened underneath it, the Port Authority said.

According to Port Authority officials, the back half of their buses are the heaviest because that is where the engine is located.

The Port Authority said the driver and one passenger were on the bus.

Port Authority officials say the passenger was taken to a hospital with a minor injury.

