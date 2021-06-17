It seems Marty McFly won't be going back to 1955 or 2015 anytime soon.

CALDWELL, Idaho — On Thursday morning, crews from the Caldwell Fire Department put out a fire that completely engulfed and destroyed a DMC DeLorean car, the same model of car made famous by the 1985 Oscar-winning film "Back to the Future."

The fire department said in a Facebook post that no one was injured in the fire.

It is unclear if Marty McFly or Dr. Emmett Brown were behind the wheel of the DeLorean at the time of the fire.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation but the department said, "the flux capacitor seems the likely culprit."

Where the car fire happened was not revealed by the fire department.

Officials did not state if the DeLorean reached 88 miles per hour before it was engulfed in flames.

Hopefully no one managed to go back in time with a sports almanac.

