PERRIS, California — Detectives in Riverside County, California are investigating the deaths of three men killed in a cemetery.
"Three people killed at the same time, that was a message for something," Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said.
Deputies found the men face down near a grave on Monday in Perris Valley Cemetery.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Bianco said the killings appeared to be done execution-style, and investigators were looking into the possibility that they were cartel-related.
According to CBS Los Angeles, the men were identified as Jaime Covarrubias Espindola, 50, Jose Maria Aguilar-Espejel, 38, and Rodrigo Aguilar-Espejel, 28. They were found dead next to the grave of Uver Hernandez Castaneda, a man killed in Mexico in a reported cartel-linked hit.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
