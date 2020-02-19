PERRIS, California — Detectives in Riverside County, California are investigating the deaths of three men killed in a cemetery.

"Three people killed at the same time, that was a message for something," Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said.

Deputies found the men face down near a grave on Monday in Perris Valley Cemetery.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Bianco said the killings appeared to be done execution-style, and investigators were looking into the possibility that they were cartel-related.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the men were identified as Jaime Covarrubias Espindola, 50, Jose Maria Aguilar-Espejel, 38, and Rodrigo Aguilar-Espejel, 28. They were found dead next to the grave of Uver Hernandez Castaneda, a man killed in Mexico in a reported cartel-linked hit.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

