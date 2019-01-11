HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — This weekend, many of you will start taking down those awesome Halloween decorations. And you may be tempted to throw some of those things into the recycling bin. Don't do it!

This is a problem that kicks into high gear every year at this time Hillsborough County is trying to get ahead of it.

Most holiday decorations are not recyclable. Those big inflatables, if you don't want it anymore, trash it. The plastic decorations you use in your yard are also not recyclable. Even though the county does recycle plastic, the general rule of thumb is plastics that are jugs, tubs, bottles or containers are fine, anything else is not good.

Finally, those lights. This goes for all string lights, they can cause a real problem if you put them in the bin. Travis Barnes is the Recycling Coordinator for Hillsborough County. "Items such at these tanglers when they get in there and damage our processing equipment and shut down the entire facility. It could take 30 minutes to an hour for staff to manually crawl into those machines and cut out and remove those materials. Things such as plastic bags are also problematic for the exact same reason."

A good rule of thumb here. 'When in doubt, throw it out.'

