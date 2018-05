ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Here's a list of canceled Memorial Day events due to Subtropical Storm Alberto:

Venice Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday at Patriots Park.

Sarasota's Downtown Memorial Day Parade on Monday. It will not be rescheduled.

If you know of other events that will be canceled due to the storm, send us an email at desk@wtsp.com and we will add it to this list.

