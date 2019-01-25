Columbia, SC - Four infants have been taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a Harbison area preschool.

The incident happened at Cadence Academy Preschool located at 450 Columbiana Drive around 1:12 p.m.

Images show the vehicle completely inside the building. The driver crashed into one of the childcare rooms, police said, and the images show cribs standing beside the crashed vehicle.

At least 4 infants--all between the age of 1 and 2 years old--were taken to a local hospital. The injuries were not serious, according to police.

The other children at the daycare were not harmed, and were moved to an isolated location inside the facility. Parents were then allowed to pick them up.

Police say they've determined the driver mistakenly hit the gas instead of the brake while in the parking lot. Since it happened on private property, and doesn't involved a DUI, reckless driving, or hit and run, there will be no charges filed.

