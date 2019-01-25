Irmo, SC - Four infants have been taken to the hospital after a car crashed into an Irmo area preschool.

Columbia Police say the incident happened at Cadence Academy Preschool located at 450 Columbiana Drive, which is in the Harbison area.

Images show the vehicle completely inside the building. The driver crashed into one of the childcare rooms, police said, and the images show cribs standing beside the crashed vehicle.

Columbia Police Department

At least 4 infants have been taken to a local hospital. The injuries are not serious, according to police.

The driver is being interviewed by officers.

This is a developing story. WLTX will have additional information soon.

Cadence Academy Preschool

