ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — On Wednesday night, August 19, drivers on I-30, heading towards Arkadelphia were stuck in traffic for two hours due to an accident.

A car and its driver fell off a bridge about 75 feet down on Wednesday night.

Arkansas State Police, Malvern Fire Department and other agencies were there to assist with the accident.

The driver, who was an elderly woman, is expected to be okay.

