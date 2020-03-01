ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete police are investigating after a 14-year-old and a juvenile passenger crashed a stolen car into a home.

Police say the crash happened early Friday morning near 57th Street and 24th Avenue. According to investigators, a 14-year-old stole a family friend's car, lost control of it and crashed into the house.

The teen and a juvenile passenger were both taken to All Children's Hospital. The 14-year-old had non-life-threatening injuries and the passenger had some cuts and bruises, police said.

Officers say there wasn't anyone inside the home at the time of the crash.

Police say the home doesn't have any structural damage.

