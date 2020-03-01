ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete police are investigating after a 14-year-old and a juvenile passenger crashed a stolen car into a home.
Police say the crash happened early Friday morning near 57th Street and 24th Avenue. According to investigators, a 14-year-old stole a family friend's car, lost control of it and crashed into the house.
The teen and a juvenile passenger were both taken to All Children's Hospital. The 14-year-old had non-life-threatening injuries and the passenger had some cuts and bruises, police said.
Officers say there wasn't anyone inside the home at the time of the crash.
Police say the home doesn't have any structural damage.
What other people are reading right now:
- Deputies: New Jersey man came to Florida, wore bulletproof vest, claimed to be 'sheriff'
- US citizens urged to leave Iraq 'immediately' after Iran's top general killed in airstrike
- Man accused of breaking into elderly woman's home, sticking hand down her pants
- IHOP server gets $2,020 tip from Donnie Wahlberg on New Year's Day
- VERIFY: Why you should write the year 2020 instead of shortened '20' in dates
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter