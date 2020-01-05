Car parade brings smiles to those with disabilities

Volunteers decorated cars with a "Grease" theme to bring joy to those who live at The Haven and other area group homes.

SARASOTA, Fla. — There's nothing like making people smile, and some volunteers really had some grinning ear to ear Friday with a drive-by parade.

The theme was a Rydell High pep rally based on the movie "Grease".

The parade of cars stopped by The Haven in Sarasota. It's one of several group homes for those with disabilities throughout Sarasota and Manatee.

They haven't been able to see their families in weeks, so volunteers decked out more than a dozen cars and drove by to say hi.