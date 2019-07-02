A caregiver at a group home is accused of impregnating a woman with the mental capacity of a small child in Brevard County.

Willie Fred Shorter, 58, was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

According to an arrest affidavit, Shorter worked at the Springwood Estate group home in Rockledge.

An investigation was first opened in 2015 when authorities realized the victim was pregnant but had not given birth. Detectives interviewed three potential fathers, but they narrowed in on Shorter as their suspect, according to the Rockledge Police Department.

When questioned, investigators said Shorter denied the claim.

Just last year, the alleged victim told authorities she was touched inappropriately by him while at the group home. A separate investigation was launched, and Shorter still denied the claims but agreed to provide a DNA sample.

On Wednesday, DNA results from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Lab showed Shorter's DNA matched the child. According to the arrest affidavit, Shorter was a 99.99 percent match as the father.

He was arrested for lewd and lascivious battery on an adult with disabilities.

10News has reached out to the group home for comment on this story.

