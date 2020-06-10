After several complaints, Sarasota County makes changes to streamline the COVID aid application process

Additionally, the county will now increase the amount of aid small businesses can receive.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — When you look at Sarasota County’s funding dashboard, you’ll notice the system is down and a note is left behind:

“Due to the recent updates for the Business Assistance Program, we’re making changes to the CARES Act funding dashboard to reflect the program’s improvements, and to ensure transparency and accuracy. During the dashboard’s updating process, it’ll be offline.”

To have a chance at the $20,000 in federal money, business owners and each board member of a nonprofit had to agree to a criminal history and bankruptcy background check in Sarasota County.

The process was tedious, and many documents were required to be uploaded.

After many business owners pointed out the unnecessary difficulty of the application process, commissioners made several big changes to streamline the aid application process.

Among those changes: businesses are now allowed to submit either a sales tax receipt, bank or profit and loss statements to prove they've been hurt by the pandemic. Before, businesses had to provide all these forms of proof.

The county will now model its application process off Manatee County’s process. Those impacted by COVID-19 will now just need to confirm the impact and fill out an online questionnaire with the dollar amount of the impact.

Additionally, the county will now increase the amount of aid small businesses can receive. Previously, businesses could receive grants up to $20,000, but that number has gone up to almost $50,000.

If Sarasota does not disperse all the federal relief money by the end of the year, anything leftover will be required to be given back.

