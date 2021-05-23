Something was found purring inside a Precinct 4 constable's patrol car and it wasn't the engine

Precinct 4 constables named the kitten Sierra and said she is looking for a new home.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Something was found purring inside a Precinct 4 constable's patrol vehicle and it wasn't the engine.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office tweeted Sunday that a good Samaritan called 911 after hearing what sounded like a baby kitten inside a parked patrol vehicle.

Deputies went to check out what was going on and found and indeed found a kitten trapped in the engine block.

Deputies worked for two hours to free the kitten and you can tell by the look on the kitten's face, she was happy to finally get some fresh air.

Precinct 4 constables decided to name the kitten Sierra and said she is now in need of a "fur-ever" home and family.

You can contact the Precinct 4 office if you're interested in giving Sierra a new home.

