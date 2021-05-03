Why the Catholic Diocese of St. Pete prefers the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to the Johnson & Johnson one

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was developed using a fetal cell line that is around 50 years old.

TAMPA, Fla. — Roman Catholic leaders across the country are calling the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine "morally compromised" and recommend other COVID vaccines over it – unless it's the only option a person has.

The vaccine was developed and produced using a fetal cell line originally obtained from a fetus around 50 years ago. Since then, those cells have been duplicated thousands, if not millions, of times.

"It's not just cell lines, it is this particular cell line," explained Virologist Michael Teng with USF Health. "This one out of the 10s of 1000s of cell lines that have been produced by scientific community derived from people's cancers, animal cell lines, all sorts of different cell lines, this one cell line is the one that we're able to do most efficiently to make adenovirus vectored vaccines."

Johnson's and Johnson's vaccine would not have been possible without this fetal cell line.

"This one cell line, it's derived from an aborted fetus from the Netherlands in the 1970s. This one, this one cell line happens to be really easy to get DNA and you know, all the stuff that you need to express in the cell," said Teng.

The original fetal cells were obtained a half-century ago but still conflict with the Roman Catholic Church's stand against abortion.

That is why church leaders across Florida, are telling the state's nearly 1.9 million Catholics to opt for one of the other vaccines if possible. That includes the Catholic Diocese of Saint Petersburg, serving more than 450,000 Catholics here in the Bay area.

If the option is to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine or no COVID-19 vaccine at all, the church is clear.

"Yeah, in the end, you know, what our guiding principle is, we want to do the most good possible, right. And we want to make sure that our actions are consistent with that, that we're doing the most good possible. And in the case that we don't have a choice, the Vatican is very clear. And the US bishops are very clear that it's, it's morally acceptable to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine," said Father Ralph D'Elia of the Diocese of St. Petersburg.

This is not the first vaccine to use this cell line. the hepatitis A and rabies vaccine both use it too.

"Those other vaccines, the church has been very clear that in absence of an alternative, that it can be morally permissible to make use of the vaccine. And in fact, for the sake of the common good, they should be used," said Father D'Elia.

To be clear, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that is injected does not contain any human DNA, and no part of the cell line is left in the vaccine.

Learn more about fetal cell lines in our VERIFY segment here.