A mother found dead along with her four children died by "blunt force trauma," the Marion County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday.

As 10News reported last week, deputies say they believe she was beaten to death with a baseball bat.

Earlier this month, 32-year-old Casei Jones' body was found in a car in Georgia. Her husband, Michael Jones Jr., 38, pleaded not guilty to her murder.

The forensic reports on the four children are not yet finished. As of Monday, Michael had not been charged in connection with their deaths.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods previously told news outlets he believes Michael Jones killed his wife and children at their home, stored their bodies there and in his van for weeks before driving to Georgia.

An affidavit says deputies went to the couple's home Sept. 14 after her mother couldn't contact her. The vacant home smelled of decomposition.

Authorities in Brantley, Georgia, contacted the sheriff's office, saying Jones was involved in a crash and Casei's body was found in the van.

