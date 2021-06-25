Celebrity Edge set to break cruise line hiatus on Saturday

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — After months of waiting, those who like to vacation by sea will now be able to enjoy the cruise life again.
On Saturday, the Celebrity Edge cruise ship will be the first to sail with paying customers from the United States since the shutdown of the industry.
Celebrity Cruises, a brand of Royal Caribbean Cruises told Time that "At least 95% of those boarding the Celebrity Edge have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in line with health requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the ship will run at a reduced capacity."
Under CDC guidelines, ships can bypass test voyages if 98 percent of the crew and 95 percent of guests are vaccinated against COVID-19.
Captain Kate McCue, who in 2015 became the first American woman to captain a cruise ship, will be the one to lead the $1 billion luxurious vessel.
The ship is set to leave from Fort Lauderdale.
- Number of people dead in Surfside building collapse rises to 4; 159 remain missing
- Derek Chauvin to be sentenced Friday in murder of George Floyd
- Do or die: Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders go head to head in Game 7
- What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter