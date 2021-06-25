x
Celebrity Edge set to break cruise line hiatus on Saturday

After the closure of ports for the last 15 months, Celebrity Edge is the first ship to set sail with Captain Kate McCue.
Credit: Prayitno via Flickr / CC 2.0 License
This photo of the Celebrity Edge cruise ship was taken on Nov. 25, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The photo from Prayitno is being used under the Creative Commons 2.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — After months of waiting, those who like to vacation by sea will now be able to enjoy the cruise life again. 

On Saturday, the Celebrity Edge cruise ship will be the first to sail with paying customers from the United States since the shutdown of the industry. 

Celebrity Cruises, a brand of  Royal Caribbean Cruises told Time that "At least 95% of those boarding the Celebrity Edge have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in line with health requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the ship will run at a reduced capacity."

Under CDC guidelines, ships can bypass test voyages if 98 percent of the crew and 95 percent of guests are vaccinated against COVID-19.

RELATED: Celebrity Cruises approved by CDC to sail with paying passengers in June

Captain Kate McCue, who in 2015 became the first American woman to captain a cruise ship, will be the one to lead the $1 billion luxurious vessel.

The ship is set to leave from Fort Lauderdale.

RELATED: Carnival loses $2.1 billion waiting for cruising to resume

