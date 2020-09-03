Reaching out to young adults for the U.S. Census could be a bit tougher.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, More than half of the 18 to 24-year-olds in the United States live with their parents and will be counted in their parents’ homes when the 2020 Census begins this spring.

The other 45 percent of young adults don’t live at home and are considered less likely to respond because they are what the U.S. Census Bureau calls “young and mobile.”

That includes the youngest Millenials and the oldest members of Generation Z, born after 1996.

The concern is that this group tends to live with roommates, rent, and be unmarried. They move so much that surveys and other mailings never reach them.

According to a release by the U.S. Census Bureau, "...because they were too young to take the last decennial census, some young adults may not understand that they’re supposed to fill out a census questionnaire or why it’s important."

According to the 2020 Census Barriers, Attitudes and Motivators Study (CBAMS) more than 39 percent say they’re not familiar with the 2020 Census and more than 18 percent say they’re unlikely to respond.

