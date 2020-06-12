CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — The Charles County Sheriff's Office lost a member of their agency Saturday evening due to COVID-19, Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry tweeted.
Master Corporal Robert Cadrette, a 22-year-veteran with the Charles County Sheriff's Office, died from coronavirus complications, Sheriff Berry said.
Cpl. Cadrette was assigned to the Special Services Division, Property Management Section.
"Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts. We will have more details in the days to come. May our faithful servant Rest In Peace," Sheriff Berry said.