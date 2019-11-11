ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Charles Rogers, a former college receiver at Michigan State who was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2003, has died. He was 38.

Rogers played 15 games with the Lions over three seasons. According to the Detroit Free Press, he had 36 catches for 440 yards with four touchdowns before he was released from the NFL in 2006.

In a statement, the Detroit Lions expressed sympathy to his friends and family.

“He’s the best athlete I ever seen. I mean, honestly,” former coach Don Durrett told the Detroit Free Press. “We’re talking about basketball, football and track together. He could have had a scholarship in all three sports."

The Michigan State football program released a statement, extending their own condolences.

"We are deeply saddened to learn the news of Charles Rogers passing away. We send our condolences to his family, friends and former teammates during this difficult time," the team wrote on Twitter.

As NBC News explains, Rogers failed drug tests and was sidelined by broken bones during his NFL career. After his professional football stint, he continued to struggle with substance abuse. In 2017, he explained to the Lansing State Journal that he had gotten addicted to Vicodin in the fall of 2004 after his second injury.

He had a couple of brushes with the law in the years that followed.

At one point he was living in Fort Myers.

Rogers' cause of his death was not revealed. He is survived by his children.

