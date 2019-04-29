ST LEO, Fla. — Summer camps! Some of you need them to keep your kids busy while you work, or you want one that will give your child an experience they'll never forget.

Regardless of your needs, there are plenty out there to choose from for all ages.

There are some really unique opportunities out there, like the CSI summer camp at St. Leo University for high school kids to really start to focus on what they might want to do in their career.

Dr. Robert Sullivan is one of the instructors. "So it is the whole gamut. This is a totally immersive camp."

Students start their day in the classroom, but then Sullivan says they take those techniques and put them into practice on a simulated crime scene, both outside and inside.

"Over here, this is where we actually get into our crime scene house. We can set this room up any way we need. There's actually some blood spatter on the ceiling. Please don't worry, that's not actually blood."

The students spend time observing the scene, gathering evidence and testing it. Then at the end of the week the course ends up in a "courtroom" where they're having to defend their evidence, how they found it, and how they preserved their evidence.

Sullivan says if a student is interested in majoring in criminal justice, this camp will give them a huge head start. And it's worth the investment.

"I think it's a resume builder, not only for your college acceptance, but on down the line when you're applying for a job."

For more information at the many camps offered at St. Leo University, click here.

Local universities offer many unique summer camp options, so be sure to check out the topic your child is interested in.

USF

University of Tampa (Sports) (Music)

St. Pete College

For more affordable options, check with your school district or local YMCA.

Pinellas Schools

Manatee Schools

Hillsborough Schools

Pasco Schools

Suncoast YMCA

Tampa YMCA

Manatee YMCA

West Central FL YMCA

County and city parks and recreation departments also have options, but they tend to fill up quick.

Hillsborough County

Tampa

Pinellas County

St. Petersburg

Clearwater

Lakeland

Here are a few links to get you started in finding the perfect summer camp for your child.

Tampa Parenting Summer Camp Guide

Zoo Tampa

Busch Gardens

The Straz

MOSI

Also, be sure to ask your friends and child's teachers for recommendations.



