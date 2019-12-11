YUNNAN, China — Fifty-one children and three teachers in China were injured in a chemical attack at a kindergarten, state media reported Tuesday.

Authorities say the incident happened in the city of Kaiyuan on Monday afternoon when a 23-year-old man climbed into a classroom and sprayed caustic soda.

The Washington Post reported police found the man responsible behind the school and cited his "troubled family background."

None of the injuries are life-threatening.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter