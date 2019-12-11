YUNNAN, China — Fifty-one children and three teachers in China were injured in a chemical attack at a kindergarten, state media reported Tuesday.
Authorities say the incident happened in the city of Kaiyuan on Monday afternoon when a 23-year-old man climbed into a classroom and sprayed caustic soda.
The Washington Post reported police found the man responsible behind the school and cited his "troubled family background."
None of the injuries are life-threatening.
