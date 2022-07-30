The man was said to be in serious condition, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

CANTON, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon that one of its deputies shot a man they'd been looking for after he allegedly tried to shoot his way into a home where his wife and daughter were inside.



The wife and daughter were said to have a protective order against him.

The sheriff's office said it happened at a Red Lobster inside a shopping plaza on Riverstone Parkway in Canton. The man was said to be in serious condition, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

"There is no active threat to the public as the incident has been contained," the Canton Police Department said in its own statement.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies first responded to a domestic dispute call on Meadowbrook Lane a little after 11 a.m. They said the man "had an active Temporary Protective Order and could not legally be at the property."

He allegedly "fired rounds at the lock on the front door" to get inside. His wife and daughter were home at the time but not injured, the sheriff's office said.

When he could not get into the home, he left and went to the Red Lobster.

"Deputies put a lookout for the suspect and a Cherokee Sheriff’s deputy located the suspect parked at the Red Lobster near Riverstone Parkway in Canton. It appears from preliminary information obtained at the scene that as the deputy approached the suspect, the suspect reached for a firearm and the deputy fired at the suspect. The suspect was shot. He was then transported to Northside Cherokee Hospital with serious injuries," the sheriff's office said.

The GBI said it was asked to respond to the incident, but did not have any additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.