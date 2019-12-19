CHICAGO — A Chicago judge has sentenced two men to decades in prison for the 2015 killing of a 9-year-old boy who was lured into an alley with the promise of a juice box and shot.
Cook County Judge Thaddeus Wilson on Wednesday sentenced the gunman, Dwright Boone-Doty, to 90 years in prison and his co-defendant, Corey Morgan, to 65 years.
Juries convicted the two of first-degree murder in the killing of Tyshawn Lee.
Prosecutors say they killed him because they believed his father belonged to a gang that they blamed for fatally shooting Morgan's brother and wounding his mother.
What other people are reading right now:
- Truck driving at a high rate of speed crashes through airport wall
- Domestic violence shelter shares 7-year-old's heartbreaking letter to Santa
- U.S. House votes to impeach President Donald
- Donald Trump Jr's tweet mocking Clintons over impeachment resurfaces
- Lakeland police announce arrest in 38-year-old cold case
- Moffitt Cancer Center CEO steps down over China controversy
- Florida man pays electric bills for families about to lose power
- 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter