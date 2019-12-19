CHICAGO — A Chicago judge has sentenced two men to decades in prison for the 2015 killing of a 9-year-old boy who was lured into an alley with the promise of a juice box and shot.

Cook County Judge Thaddeus Wilson on Wednesday sentenced the gunman, Dwright Boone-Doty, to 90 years in prison and his co-defendant, Corey Morgan, to 65 years.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015, file photo, a mourner holds the program for the funeral of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee at St. Sabina Church in Chicago. A judge on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 handed down decades-long prison sentences to two men who were convicted of first-degree murder in the 2015 slaying of a 9-year-old Chicago boy who was repeatedly shot after being lured into an alley with the promise of a juice box. (Brian Jackson/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

Juries convicted the two of first-degree murder in the killing of Tyshawn Lee.

Prosecutors say they killed him because they believed his father belonged to a gang that they blamed for fatally shooting Morgan's brother and wounding his mother.

