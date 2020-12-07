The child was just one month shy of his 2nd birthday.

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man accused of repeatedly punching a child in the face is now charged with his murder. Michael Robinson is being held without bail.

Police in Bronzeville, Chicago say he punched 23-month-old Antwun Gayden several times in the face. It happened on Tuesday at Robinson’s home, CBS 2 Chicago reported.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office says Antwun was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he later died, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. An autopsy Wednesday ruled the toddler's death a homicide, citing multiple injuries related to child abuse.

Police took Robinson into custody not long after arriving to his home. Officers say he has a history of mental health problems.

Robinson was charged Thursday with one count of first-degree murder. Cook County prosecutors say he was denied bail the next day, and is due back in court at the end of the month.