BALTIMORE — Baltimore's fire chief says three firefighters were killed and a fourth was injured when part of a vacant home collapsed while they were battling a blaze.

Chief Niles R. Ford told a news conference that the injured firefighter was pulled from the building immediately and taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Monday afternoon. Ford said two other firefighters were pronounced dead at the hospital. The fourth trapped firefighter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photographs from the scene showed firefighters being consoled by their comrades.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan expressed his condolences and ordered flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of the fallen firefighters.

"Each and every day, our firefighters and first responders answer the call and are ready to run into danger—this is our worst nightmare," said Hogan in a statement. "Effective immediately, I have ordered flags lowered to half-staff in remembrance of these fallen heroes. I call on all Marylanders to honor the memories of these brave souls, and pray for their families and fellow firefighters.”

The fire that claimed the lives of the three firefighters and injured another happened at a vacant home on South Sticker Street. There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

According to a statement from Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich the firefighters killed have been identified as Lt. Paul Butrim, Firefighter/Paramedic (FFPM) Kelsey Sadler, and FFPM Kenneth "Kenny" Lacayo.

Elrich said Lacayo was also a long-time volunteer of the Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad.