TAMPA, Fla. — Members of the Tampa Bay Regional Child Abduction Response Team are conducting a full-scale exercise at the Florida State Fairgrounds on Wednesday.
The exercise simulates a child being abducted by a stranger while waiting for a school bus.
You may notice increased law enforcement and emergency response presence in and around the Florida State Fairgrounds until noon Wednesday.
