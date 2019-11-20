TAMPA, Fla. — Members of the Tampa Bay Regional Child Abduction Response Team are conducting a full-scale exercise at the Florida State Fairgrounds on Wednesday.

The exercise simulates a child being abducted by a stranger while waiting for a school bus.

You may notice increased law enforcement and emergency response presence in and around the Florida State Fairgrounds until noon Wednesday.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter