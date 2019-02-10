TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man is facing aggravated child abuse charges, accused of inuring his fiance's child.

Investigators said on Tuesday night, they believe Andrew Nguyen intentionally hit the child in the face and slammed the child’s body against furniture – causing the child to lose consciousness and vomit.

The child is currently in intensive care at Tampa General Hospital.

Investigators said they are expected to survive.

The child’s mother was not home at the time of the incident.

Nguyen initially denied harming the child, but later did confess to the abuse.

