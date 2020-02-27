MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested a 12-year-old this week on aggravated animal cruelty charges.

While repairing a broken water pipe on Monday, a witness asked the child where "Tiny" the dog was.

The boy told the person that he was tied up in the backyard. When the witness went to look for the dog, the boy tried to run ahead of him.

The witness found the dog unconscious with a rope around its neck and blood on its face, according to the sheriff's office.

The boy told the deputy called to the scene that he tied Tiny to a tree with a rope and began to discipline him by hitting Tiny with his hands and a stick. The deputy said the boy also hit Tiny with two silver metal pipes.

The boy told the deputy, “I think I took it a little too far.”

The child was arrested and taken to the Marion County Department of Juvenile Justice.

Tiny is expected to recover, according to the sheriff's office.

