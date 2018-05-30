A 4 1/2-year-old autistic child has apparently drowned in a pond at a Tampa apartment complex.

According to Tampa police, David Sikes was able to open the door of the family's apartment at Clipper Bay Apartments at 6727 S Lois Ave. while his mother was taking a nap. When she woke up, she called 911.

After a search, David was found in one of the ponds around the complex. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

