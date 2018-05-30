TAMPA, Fla. - A 4-year-old autistic child drowned in a pond at a Tampa apartment complex, police said.

David Sikes was able to open the door of his family's apartment at Clipper Bay Apartments on South Lois Avenue while his mother was taking a nap, police said. When she woke up, she called 911.

After a search, David was found in one of the ponds around the complex. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, police said.

