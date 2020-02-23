TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was arrested, charged with child neglect.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office found Nicholaus Johnson, 39, passed out Sunday morning in a car in a Tarpon Springs parking lot.

Deputies contacted his girlfriend, who also lives in Jacksonville, who asked how her two-year-old daughter was.

Deputies told the woman there was no child in the car.

The woman told deputies Johnson had been taking care of her daughter and that he had been visiting family in the area. She told deputies the address of the home and they went there.

Deputies found the child alone and sleeping in the home around 6 a.m.

Deputies don't know how long the child had been alone.

The mother drove from Jacksonville to pick up her child and Johnson was arrested on felony child neglect charges.

